Quantitative restrictions have been introduced at Mol gas stations

Because of the government’s price stoppage, the fuel demand of the wells has increased by a record amount, so restrictions have been imposed on the Mol wells.

According to the letter quoted by Telex, normal wells will maximize the amount of refueling allowed in a single purchase at 100 liters, regardless of the means of payment.

In the information sent to Mol’s business partners, the move is justified by the fact that as a result of the Hungarian government’s decree on fuel pricing, fuel demand at filling stations has increased by a record amount.

At regular wells, any refueling (passenger car, van, tank, can, barrel, etc.) will maximize the refueling volume allowed in a single purchase of 100 liters, regardless of the currency in which it is paid.

In the case of high-capacity wells, the maximum quantity may not exceed 500 liters at any one time, regardless of the means of payment, but anyone who refuels with a fuel card may take fuel from unrestricted wells indefinitely.

The measure went into effect on March 2 at 0:00, it is not known how long it will remain so.

