Government Ceases Vast Majority of Epidemiological Restrictions

The virus situation was discussed at today’s government meeting. The fifth wave of the epidemic is coming to an end, Gulyás said.

He announced that the vast majority of epidemiological restrictions will be lifted. According to this, the mandatory wearing of masks will cease from Monday (7th March).

The option for employers to require their employees to be vaccinated is also abolished, with the exception of healthcare, and it may be justified to maintain the obligation to wear a mask in nursing homes, social institutions and hospitals. Vaccination is no longer mandatory for teachers. The rules on the use of security certificates are also removed.

The minister added, however, they do not know if there will be a sixth wave, they can bring back the restrictions, but virologists are now more optimistic than ever.

24.hu