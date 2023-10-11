Autumn is coming – here is the latest weather forecast

Recent forecasts predict a marked and lasting cooling, Időkép reported. As you remember, in the last few days we got a little taste of autumn, but in the sequel, summertime will return again.

In the second half of the week, the peak temperatures can be around 25 degrees again, and we can even reach 27-28 degrees.

However, it can already be seen from the latest forecasts that a marked cold front with rain, wind and showers may arrive from the northwest on a weekend, on Sunday. Behind the front, 10-15 degrees colder air flows into us.

Next week, the daytime maximums may drop well below 20 degrees and the nights may bring more frosts.

(Debrecnei Nap)