Another mural has been completed in Debrecen

Another huge mural was completed in Debrecen, this time in the Sesztina courtyard.

The first mural was completed on the occasion of the anniversary of Alföldi Nyomda on the wall of the Bethlen Gábor Technikum, then the graphic entitled “The artist and the city” by Ákos László was placed on the fire wall of the building at 28 Piac utca facing Gambrinus köz. In September, the mural depicting the former main street of Debrecen was also presented, decorating the courtyard of the Rickl house at 39 Piac utca.

László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen, proudly shared on his social media page that the city has been enriched with another mural, this is the fourth in a row.

The fresco that reinforces Debrecen’s identity, visible in the Sesztina courtyard, depicts Debrecen centuries ago, with the civish houses of the time, as well as the four churches of our city

– writes the mayor on his Facebook page, who shared several photos of the latest creation.

(Debreceni Nap)