Debrecen is among the TOP 10 domestic destinations on New Year’s Eve

On New Year’s Eve, 60 percent more people booked accommodation until December 29 this year than last year, and compared to 2019, the number of reservations increased proportionally by 13 percent, Szallas.hu told MTI on Friday based on reservation data.

On the last night of the year, the average price of accommodation per person is HUF 14,000, which is a 23 percent increase compared to last year. According to data from Szallas.hu, the average basket value (average total value per reservation) is HUF 81,100, which is 47 percent more compared to the previous year. One and two-night bookings are most common on the last weekend of the year, they added.

On New Year’s Eve, the TOP 10 domestic destinations include Eger, Szeged, Pécs, Gyula, Siófok, Debrecen, Budapest and Hévíz, as well as Győr and Hajdúszoboszló.

According to the announcement, among the largest tourist regions, Northern Hungary is still the most sought-after, with every fifth reservation made here. Balaton, Western Transdanubia and the Southern Great Plain can also count on significant visitor traffic.

They pointed out that the number of reservations increased to the greatest extent in Southern Transdanubia, the region was chosen by 92 percent more people as the location for New Year’s Eve compared to last year. In this region, Pécs is the most popular with 42 percent of bookings. Together, Kaposvár, Harkány and Villány “pocketed” a third of the regional bookings.

Almost a third of the guests spend their New Year’s party in an apartment. A quarter of them chose a hotel, a fifth a guest house, 17 percent a boarding house, and 5 percent another type of accommodation – read the announcement of Szallas.hu.

