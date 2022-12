This year there will be no concerts, there will be no street ball on New Year’s Eve in the main square of Debrecen, and no central fireworks organized by the city of Debrecen either.

Some pavilions of the Advent fair and the hut will be open longer than usual on New Year’s Eve, and the ice rink will also be open.

On New Year’s Eve, the catering pavilions on the main square will continue to be open, and the hut will be waiting for guests until 1 in the morning.