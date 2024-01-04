Today is the Warmest Day of the Week – Thunderstorms May Occur in the South

We can expect variable and cloudy weather on Thursday, reports Kiderül.

Scattered showers may occur, mainly in the morning hours in the south, thunderstorms may occur in some places, too.

According to met.hu, five southern counties have also been issued a warning for thunderstorms.

The wind, which turns to the west and north-west, strengthens over a larger area in the north-eastern and northern half of our country, and in some places it becomes stormy. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 9 and 15 degrees. By late evening, the temperature will drop to between 2 and 9 degrees. According to the forecasts, Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, and the temperature will drop continuously from Friday.

kiderul.hu

met.hu

Photo: MTI – György Varga