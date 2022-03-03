A turning lane is being built on Derék Street

A turning lane on Derék Street will be built to the right on Kishegyesi Road, in the direction of the city center.

Now, at the intersection of Derék utca, Kishegyesi út, development has begun – the construction of a strip turning right from Derék utca to Kishegyesi út towards the city center – with the aim of increasing the capacity of the junction.

The construction of the right-turn lane on Derék Street will be 162 meters long.

In the course of this, the public lighting and stormwater drainage, as well as the traffic light traffic control at the junction of Kishegyesi út and Derék utca will be rebuilt. The right-turn lane will be built from the municipality’s own resources, at a gross cost of nearly HUF 120 million.

The contractual deadline for the completion of the construction of the bend is the autumn of this year.

debreceninap.hu