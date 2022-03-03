Thousands of child pornography images were hidden by a pedophile in Debrecen

The 22-year-old man, who was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison by the Debrecen District Court on Wednesday, stored thousands of recordings of child pornography on his computer, the Debrecen Tribunal said on its website.

According to the facts of the judgment, in August 2019, a 22-year-old man made available to the general public 54 images of child pornography, uploaded to a social network, depicted in a manner designed to arouse.

Furthermore, between August 2019 and May 2020, the defendant downloaded pornographic footage of children from various websites as well as the dark web.

To disguise his activities, he downloaded an end-to-end chat application, encrypted a directory on his computer, and stored a total of 5,657 child pornography images and videos in its subfolders. The defendant also saved 292 child pornography images in the memory of his mobile phone.

The district court ruled on Wednesday that the accused was guilty of child pornography with the making available to the general public of a person under the age of eighteen and child pornography of a person under the age of eighteen. Therefore, the court sentenced the man to 2 years and 6 months in prison, barred him from practicing public affairs for 3 years, and permanently barred him from any occupation or activity related to the upbringing, supervision, care, and treatment of people under 18 years of age.

During the sentencing process, the court assessed the proliferation of online sexual exploitation of children and child pornography as an aggravating circumstance. At the same time, he took into account as an attenuating circumstance the fact that the accused confessed his act.

The accused and his defense counsel appealed for relief, so the first-instance judgment of the Debrecen District Court is not final, the case continues in the Debrecen General Court.

