A twenty-year-old man was charged with sexual coercion in Debrecen

The Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a twenty-year-old man for child pornography.

According to a statement released by the Central Prosecutor General’s Office, the defendant used an internet dating site in November 2019 to meet a then 15-year-old girl who was persuaded to send her photos with compromising content showing her in minimal clothing.

The man then threatened to create a “sex partner site” with the photos and contact information by publishing the pictures, distributing them to her acquaintances, and contacting her if she did not send her new photos and videos specifically of a pornographic nature.

The court ordered the defendant’s criminal supervision and also decided to keep him away, they said.

The prosecution has proposed that the man be sentenced to imprisonment and banned from engaging in minor-related occupations.

MTI

Picture illustration.