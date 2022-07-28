The Hajdú-Bihar County Self-Government organizes creative camps with EU funding

The Hajdú-Bihar County Self-Government organizes creative camps in the framework of the project “Together, in the community in Hajdú-Bihar”, which focus on getting to know local values and reviving traditions, strengthening the county’s identity and active community togetherness. The theme of the camps is the presentation of local and county values and traditions through the artistic creations of the participants.

The campers present the sights, values, and traditions of the county through their individual vision, as well as get to know the fine artworks, tangible memories, architectural heritage, and members of the local communities of the campsites.

debreceninap.hu