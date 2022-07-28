A high school student in Berettyóújfalu was held responsible for a threatening Valentine’s Day message

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the juvenile young woman who threatened a schoolmate for the misdemeanor of harassment by the threat of violence against a person.

The 15-year-old defendant attends a high school in Berettyóújfalu, and the 16-year-old victim is her classmate. On February 14, 2022, a letter collection box was placed in the school to place Valentine’s Day messages. The defendant threw away the anonymous letter addressed to the victim, in which she threatened the girl she disliked with serious abuse in order to instill fear.

The victim received the letter distributed from the collection box in the early afternoon, and after reading it, she was very scared. A few days later, the accused told the girl that she had written the threatening messages.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen brought charges against the minor at the District Court in Berettyóújfalu for the misdemeanor of harassment by threatening a person with violence. In the indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court apply a probation measure against the accused and establish that during this period the accused is under probation.

debreceninap.hu