The jubilee zoo camp starts in the zoo in Debrecen

With the outbreak of the summer break, the country’s first rural zoo and the only amusement park will once again offer a unique program to elementary school students as part of the 35th zoological camp, said Dr. Gergely Sándor Nagy, managing director.

In the experience camps, which range from rings to the end of the summer break, campers can look behind the scenes of everyday life at the zoo under the guidance of qualified zoo educators, where they can experience lifelong adventures in the heart of the Great Forest. They can get acquainted with the behavior of many special residents, the daily tasks of animal caretakers, and the botanical specialties of the botanical garden.

As a special program element, the campers will take a trip on the Zsuzsi forest railway in Hármashegyalja on Friday, and as a worthy closing of the camp, the game machines of the amusement park will provide their self-forgotten entertainment.

The fee for this year’s zoo camp is HUF 45,000 / person/turn with a 10% sibling discount, and you can apply only on the online registration interface of the zoo camp introduced last year at www.ticketbase.eu/zoodebrecen.

More information: www.zoodebrecen.hu/zootabor

