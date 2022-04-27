The Hungarian Car Club awarded Hajdú-Bihar police officers

The representative of the Hungarian Car Club presented two Hajdú-Bihar County police officers in recognition of their outstanding professional work.

Every year, the Hungarian Car Club rewards traffic police officers who have proved to be the most successful in their field during the year. On behalf of the club, the awards were presented by Ferenc Agárdi, President of the Hungarian Automobile Club in Hajdú-Bihar County, on 26 April 2022 in Téglás, and he thanked the police for their conscientious work to improve traffic safety. This year, the head of the Traffic Police Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, Attila Bacsó r. Lieutenant Colonel and Secretary of the Hajdú-Bihar County Accident Prevention Committee, István Suba r. captain.

police.hu