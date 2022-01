Two cars collided on Epreskert street in Debrecen on Friday morning.

As a result of the collision, a fire hydrant was also damaged, from which the water began to flow, the county disaster management informed our newspaper.



Professional firefighters from Debrecen marched to the scene and unplugged the vehicle and Debreceni Vízművek shut off the water. The ambulance service took two people to hospital from the scene.

debreceninap.hu