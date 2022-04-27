A youth drug organization was liquidated by police in Debrecen

The police became aware that several young men were trading drugs in an apartment building in Debrecen.

Police conducted a search of the property on March 12, 2020, where marijuana and several packs of ecstasy pills were seized, and two residents of Debrecen and two residents of Hajdúsámson were arrested and interrogated as suspects.

According to the investigation, Gábor T., 19, Benjámin K., 20, László K., 20, and Tamás D., 21, sold drugs in and around Debrecen. During the unraveling of the threads, the police also revealed that Benjámin had bought the illicit drugs from Budapest through a 15-year-old acquaintance in Debrecen. Their distributor in the capital was Árpád Sz., 22, who knew that the two young people had bought drugs from him for commercial purposes.

Investigators detained all six young people in criminal custody, and the Debrecen District Court ordered their arrest.

During the investigation of the case, it was also revealed that the suspects were also selling marijuana and pills in the vicinity of schools.

The Investigation Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters investigated young drug traffickers in a criminal association due to a well-founded suspicion of committing a significant amount of drug trafficking. Investigators also held 12 consumers accountable for drug possession offenses. The necessary procedural steps were taken by the police and the resulting documents were sent to the competent prosecutor’s office. Drug trafficking is a criminal offense punishable by up to five to twenty years in prison.

police.hu