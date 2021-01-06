Healthcare workers are vaccinated in six places in Debrecen – vaccination points and the application process

The availability of vaccines for healthcare workers was announced on koronavirus.gov.hu ​​on Tuesday.

It was highlighted on the government portal: vaccination of health workers is already taking place at 25 hospital vaccination points. Healthcare workers can also register directly for vaccinations against the coronavirus at vaccination points.

Vaccine details were posted on the site with a map, address, phone number, and online contact information, as well as an indication of the check-in time zone.

The Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen has the following vaccination points:

Vaccination point I: University of Debrecen Clinical Center Department of Pulmonary Medicine 4032 Debrecen, Nagyerdei krt. 98.

Vaccination point II: University of Debrecen Clinical Center Department of Lung Medicine 4032 Debrecen, Nagyerdei krt. 98.

Vaccination point III: Clinical Center of Infectious Diseases, University of Debrecen 4031 Debrecen, Bartók Béla út 2-26.

Vaccination point IV: University of Debrecen Clinical Center Department of Infectious Diseases 4031 Debrecen, Bartók Béla út 2-26.

Vaccination point V: University of Debrecen Kenézy Gyula University Hospital Rehabilitation Department Day Hospital 4031 Debrecen, Bartók Béla út 2-26.

Vaccination point VI: University of Debrecen Kenézy Gyula University Hospital Rehabilitation Department Day Hospital 4031 Debrecen, Bartók Béla út 2-26.

Check-in date:

every weekday from 7:00 to 19:00

Phone number:

06-52 / 512-990

Online availability:

diszpecser@kenezy.unideb.hu

