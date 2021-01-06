With two clicks, the Hortobágy Bird Park will come to our home

Local News
Bácsi Éva

On November 11, the Hortobágy Bird Hospital had to close its doors, but in the meantime, a virtual tour will be offered to those interested. By clicking on the link, you can view the exhibition halls from home or with the help of a smartphone, enter the corridor, see the wards, the birds recovering there, the operating room, and visit the flies. In the meantime, a guide audio material accompanies the journey of discovery.

Anyone who wants to support the treatment of injured, sick birds can help:

Bank account number: 59900029-10001868
Account holder: Madárkórház Alapítvány

 

debreceninap.hu

