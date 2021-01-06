With two clicks, the Hortobágy Bird Park will come to our home

On November 11, the Hortobágy Bird Hospital had to close its doors, but in the meantime, a virtual tour will be offered to those interested. By clicking on the link, you can view the exhibition halls from home or with the help of a smartphone, enter the corridor, see the wards, the birds recovering there, the operating room, and visit the flies. In the meantime, a guide audio material accompanies the journey of discovery.

Anyone who wants to support the treatment of injured, sick birds can help:

Bank account number: 59900029-10001868

Account holder: Madárkórház Alapítvány

debreceninap.hu