With two clicks, the Hortobágy Bird Park will come to our home

On November 11, the Hortobágy Bird Hospital had to close its doors, but in the meantime, a virtual tour will be offered to those interested. By clicking on the link, you can view the exhibition halls from home or with the help of a smartphone, enter the corridor, see the wards, the birds recovering there, the operating room, and visit the flies. In the meantime, a guide audio material accompanies the journey of discovery.
Anyone who wants to support the treatment of injured, sick birds can help:
Bank account number: 59900029-10001868
Account holder: Madárkórház Alapítvány
debreceninap.hu