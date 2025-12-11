Parking rules for the make-up working Saturday on December 13 in Debrecen

We are facing a mandatory make-up Saturday: December 13 will officially be a rescheduled working day. In most cities, this also means parking must be paid according to a regular workday—but Debrecen is handling it differently.

On December 13, 2025, parking in Debrecen’s paid parking zones will follow the usual Saturday rules. This means parking is free in the Green II (4033) zone, except in the Zsibogó area (where payment is required on weekdays 05:30–14:00, Saturdays 05:30–14:00, and Sundays 05:30–14:00).

In all other zones, parking fees apply according to the standard Saturday schedule, Dr. Ádám Magyar, Customer Service Manager of DV Parking Kft., confirmed.