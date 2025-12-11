A 17-year-old boy has escaped from the juvenile detention center in Debrecen

On Wednesday, the police took over control of all juvenile detention centers in Hungary and ensured a continuous police presence at the facilities in Budapest, Aszód, Nagykanizsa, and Debrecen.

According to RTL, shortly after the police arrived in Debrecen, a 17-year-old boy, who had been detained for robbery, escaped. The young man told the officers that he had been abused at the facility, so he was taken to a hospital for examination. However, during his return near the institution, he jumped out of the minibus and ran away. The police are still searching for him.

The police takeover was announced by Gergely Gulyás, Minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office, during Wednesday morning’s government press briefing, a day after the investigating prosecutor’s office detained three people in connection with the incidents at the Szőlő Street juvenile detention center. On Wednesday, four more individuals were taken into custody, and a video emerged showing the acting director of the center physically abusing a youth.

As previously reported, László Balázs Varga was temporarily appointed as the head of the Szőlő Street institution; he had previously served as deputy director of the Debrecen juvenile detention center. The previous acting director, Károly Kovács-Buna, resigned on Monday.

(Debreceni Nap)