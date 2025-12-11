New sports field opened on the Hajdúböszörmény Campus

A more than 500-square-meter artificial turf field, suitable for a wide range of sports and recreational activities, was inaugurated on Thursday at the Faculty of Child Education and Special Education of the University of Debrecen. Thanks to its modern lighting and weather-resistant surface, the facility offers year-round opportunities to support an active and healthy lifestyle on the Hajdúböszörmény campus.

Enthusiastic kindergarteners unveiled a plaque on the new artificial turf field of the Faculty, promoting the University of Debrecen’s commitment to sports and healthy living. Last year, the institution received the Healthy Campus Platinum rating from FISU (International University Sports Federation), awarded to the world’s most health-conscious universities.

“Healthy Campus is a health-awareness certification system of the international university sports federation, assessing one hundred criteria. Based on these, the University of Debrecen is among the 45 higher education institutions — out of 28,000 worldwide — that achieved platinum level. The new artificial turf field on the Hajdúböszörmény campus is another example of our commitment. It was completed using our own resources, and we hope it will be used with joy by everyone from the youngest to the oldest,”

emphasized Chancellor Zoltán Bács at the opening ceremony.

The 16×32-meter sports field supports the training of more than two thousand students, the active recreation of university staff, and provides sports opportunities for local kindergarteners and anyone who wishes to exercise at the Faculty of Child Education and Special Education of the University of Debrecen.

“Unlike our previous slag-covered field, this artificial turf field is suitable for a wide variety of sports and recreational activities. Primarily, it can be used for football-related movement, but thanks to the flexible surface and safe design, it also serves as an excellent venue for university sports days and leisure games. The field supports many types of activity: it can be used for running, strength and endurance training, team-building sports programs, or organizing music-based movement activities. With the help of the surrounding column structure, modern training tools such as TRX can also be used here,”

explained Dean Erzsébet Gortka-Rákó.

The nearly 24-million-forint development was, of course, first taken over by the kindergarteners, followed by a friendly match between the faculty’s teachers and students. After the festive inauguration, the field will primarily serve as a venue for physical education classes, and thanks to its modern lighting and weather-resistant surface, it will enable year-round active, healthy living on the University of Debrecen’s Hajdúböszörmény campus.