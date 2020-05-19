All Municipal Nurseries and Kindergartens Receive Children Again

From Monday, 18 May 2020, all municipal nurseries and kindergartens are providing special day care for children whose parents requested so in advance, and there is justification, on the basis of preliminary needs assessment – announced Vice Mayor Lajos Barcsa at his press conference.

More and more parents expressed their need to the leaders of municipal nurseries and kindergartens that they would request special day care for their children if they had the possibility to do so, for reasons of easing restrictions concerning the coronavirus epidemic and the restart of the economy in Debrecen. Parents have requested special day care for 752 children, instead of the previous 196, from 18 May. „Based on the parental needs that came to our attention, we decided to provide special day care for children in all the municipal nurseries and kindergartens” – announced Vice Mayor Lajos Barcsa. This is to be offered for children who do not suffer from any infectious disease and whose parents or other legal representatives have requested so due to work or other reasons. The demand for special day care can be submitted in the form of an electronic letter or via telephone.

debrecen.hu

pixabay