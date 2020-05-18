EMA’s safety committee (PRAC) is recommending measures to avoid handling errors in the preparation and administration of leuprorelin depot medicines.

A review by the PRAC found that handling errors resulted in some patients receiving insufficient amounts of their medicine. The errors reported included incorrect use of the needle or syringe, causing the medicine to leak from the syringe, and failure to inject leuprorelin properly.

The Committee is therefore recommending that only healthcare professionals familiar with the preparation steps for leuprorelin depot medicines should prepare and administer the medicines to patients. Patients should not prepare or inject these medicines themselves.

The Committee also made recommendations for particular leuprorelin depot medicines. For the medicine Eligard, the product information is to be updated with warnings to strictly follow the instructions for preparation and administration and to monitor patients if a handling error occurs. In addition, the company marketing Eligard must replace the current device used to administer the medicine with one that is easier to handle by October 2021.

For another medicine, Lutrate Depot, the PRAC recommended that instructions for handling the medicine be revised to make them easier to follow and its packaging changed so the instructions are easier to find.

Depot formulations of leuprorelin are used to treat prostate cancer, breast cancer, certain conditions that affect the female reproductive system, and early puberty. Several formulations require complex steps to prepare the injection.

Information for patients