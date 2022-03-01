Those living in bad conditions were hosted in Debrecen

The Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Unwanted Attention was waiting for those in need with a bowl of hot lunch, fresh bread, and lots of pastries in Petőfi Square.

The report of the association:

The menu, as previously voted by our guests, was stuffed cabbage. It doesn’t run to the poor for this dish, so we served real delicacy to them. You know, they’ll have cabbage stuffed on the last Sunday of the month.

The food distribution now was a little different than the previous ones. We could not leave without a word that in Russia, guns rattle because of Russian aggression, people die as innocent victims of an incomprehensible game of power… Participants expressed their solidarity with the Ukrainian people, condemned the Russian attack. They articulated their desire for peace, demanding an immediate end to the senseless killing and bloodshed.

We remembered in silence, with our heads bowed, the memory of the victims of the war.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, we paid attention to safety regulations. Most of those in line wore masks, they also tried to keep their distance, and before they got lunch, we disinfected everyone’s hands as well.

Even now, many have arrived with young children, sad to see the children who by the age of a few had already learned that they were not. Maybe they knew that word sooner than “father” or “mother”. Their smiles are still sincere because for them it is “natural”, they grow up in this. The most beautiful gift for them is to get hot food every day on the weekends. We know this doesn’t always work out. What a world where a lot of children go to bed hungry, they certainly do not know that child hunger has officially “ceased” in Hungary.

The 150 servings of food ran out quickly, everyone got lunch, our guests could leave packed in abundance. Our small team will continue to be waiting for all our neighbors who need help on the last Sunday of every month. Unfortunately, this is all we can do to alleviate the injustice of life. Here in our region, too, many thousands are waiting for the helping hand, the human word, they want to live a life worthy of a human being. We call anyone who wants to help, with both hands or financial support.

Next time, on March 27, we welcome our fellow human beings living in poor financial conditions with great love.

We are also waiting for donations from the residents of Debrecen, especially long-term food, fruits and potatoes.

If you would like help or support, you can call the telephone number below.

Mobile (every day of the week): +36 30 9841 963

By bank transfer: Unsolicited Attention Account number of the Debrecen Women’s Public Association: Polgári Bank ZRT 612 00261-11059802

Please enter in the announcement: food distribution, 2022

Thank you for all your support.