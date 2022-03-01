A 90-bed workers’ hostel was offered to receive refugees in Hajdúböszörmény

The city administration in Hajdúböszörmény held a crisis meeting on Monday morning, where the leaders of the city institutions were consulted on the necessary steps to be taken regarding the war situation in neighboring Ukraine, according to the city’s community profile.

Deputy mayor László Fórizs personally donated to Beregsurány over the weekend. Now, on behalf of the city leadership, he has offered a 90-bed workers ’hostel to receive refugees. He also said that Mayor Attila Kiss had offered help to the sister city of Böszörmény, Beregszás.

We have also received a list from our sister city of what they need most. Most women and children are now fleeing the war-torn country, so it is very important for them to have diapers, baby food, and toiletries among the offerings.

Member of Parliament István Tiba also collected a larger amount of donations than he said, and the helpfulness of the Hungarian people was shown in this terribly difficult situation. Hajdúböszörmény and Hajdúnánás also have sister settlements in Ukraine, so they are trying to get their help to those in need through the municipalities of both cities.

It is extremely important to get donations to the border crossings in an organized way, as there are plenty of them there now and the even greater crowd is only complicating conditions there.

In Hajdúböszörmény you can send a donation to a separate account or make a donation at collection points. Food and cleaning products can be delivered during working hours at the following locations: Social Services Center (Hajdúböszörmény, Rákóczi II. Ferenc utca 42.), Hajdúböszörmény Regional Organization of the Hungarian Red Cross (Hajdúböszörmény, Bocskai tér 4.).

Those who want to help with financial resources can send offers to the following account number: 11738060-15372514-11060008.

The account number indicated is owned by the Municipality of the City of Hajdúböszörmény, however, this sub-account is specifically intended to help support the people of Beregszász and the war refugees.

debreceniap.hu