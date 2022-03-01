A public forum is being organized on public transport in Debrecen

The Debrecen Regional Transport Association (DERKE) is organizing a public forum on transport issues affecting Debrecen and the narrower region on March 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

Are you interested in the expected developments in public transport? Curious or professional opinions? Can you tell us about your experience with cycling or public transportation in the city?

Get to know us! We are waiting for you on March 11, 2022, at 16:30 in our Passenger Club at 60 Kossuth Street (next to Veres Church)!

