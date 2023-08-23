Yet Another Earthquake Occurred in Szarvas – It Could Be Noticed in Several Surrounding Settlements

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Another 3.6-magnitude aftershock followed the weekend earthquakes around Szarvas on Wednesday night at 00:35, the Kövesligethy Radó Seismological Observatory of the Earth Physics and Space Research Institute told MTI.

They wrote that the earthquake could be felt in Szarvas, Békésszentandras, Csabacsůd and Örménykút, and could also be felt in the surrounding settlements.

On Saturday morning, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4 on the Richter scale was registered near Gyomaendrőd, then a few minutes later an earthquake occurred near Túrkeve and almost an hour and a half later near Szarvas. This was followed by several aftershocks, and on Sunday the experts said that further aftershocks are expected in the area.

