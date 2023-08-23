Fatal Traffic Accident Between Kaba and Hajdúszoboszló

A van and a truck collided head-on at the 196th kilometer of main road no. 4 before midnight on Tuesday in Hajdú-Bihar County, between Kaba and Hajdúszoboszló.

The driver of the van was so seriously injured that he died on the spot, the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters announced on police.hu. As they wrote, the police have closed the affected road section, motorists can avoid it towards Püspökladány, Nádudvar and Hajdúszoboszló. On the website of the National Directorate General of Disaster Management (OKF), it was announced that both vehicles had veered off the road, and the wreckage was scattered over fifty meters.

The volunteer firefighters from Püspökladány and Karcag, as well as from Kaba, went to the scene for the technical rescue.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay