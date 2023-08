At the intersection of Sámsoni út and Diadal utca, utility construction works are being carried out, which also affects local bus traffic.

On August 23 and August 24, 2023, between 08:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., bus 19 goes to Vincellér utca, and bus 23 goes to Doberdó utca in the direction of Lovas utca – Kard utca – Júlia-telep – It runs on the Kard utca – Lovas utca – Sámsoni út diversion route.

Due to the diversion, buses 19 and 23 will not touch the Tőr and Diadal utca stops, DKV Zrt informed.