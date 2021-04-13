Minister of Justice Judit Varga came to Debrecen to negotiate

The co-operation of the settlements, local governments and universities of the north-eastern Hungarian region can contribute to the region being “put on the map,” the Minister of Justice said in Debrecen on Monday after discussing the Creative Region program with six counties with Mayor László Papp.

Judit Varga, who is also the chairman of the board of trustees of the University of Miskolc, which is implementing the model change, said that the large universities and county capitals of the region could be the catalysts for the cooperation. He called it important that the educational and economic actors of the North-Eastern Hungarian region contribute to the catching-up of the region through their cooperation.

At the press conference following the discussion, the head of the ministry mentioned that his ministry had announced the establishment of a national network of victim support centers, to which Debrecen would join, as agreed with László Papp.

The mayor of Debrecen reminded that last year the Creative Region was established on the initiative of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, which will cover the counties of north-eastern Hungary – Hajdú-Bihar, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok and Heves together.

This area is not in a good position on the European Union’s competitiveness list, so the Creative Region program aims to bring together the region’s counties, cities, educational and economic actors, the mayor explained.

Debrecen is the first city in the Creative Region to have a ten-year development program approved by the government, and this serves as a kind of model for the development programs of the surrounding big cities and county capitals, he added.

László Papp reminded that he had developed the city strategy of Debrecen together with the local university, which, as he said, could be an example of closer cooperation between the big cities and universities in the region.

Photos: János Miskolczi

debreceninap.hu