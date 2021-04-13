This is why 80 percent of ventilator-bound patients die

National
Coronavirus
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on This is why 80 percent of ventilator-bound patients die

The Deputy Director-General of the National Hospital Directorate-General spoke about the epidemic situation in the evening program of Hír TV.

According to Dr. Péter Takács, doctors cannot save the lives of 80% of intubated, ventilated patients in Covid wards. The mortality rate is four times higher than in a normal intensive care unit.

According to the Deputy Director General, the high mortality is due to the nature of the disease and not to the lack of knowledge of Hungarian specialists.

He added.

According to Takács, we cannot be secure even if we have 3 million vaccinated, because most of them have partial protection after receiving only the first dose.

He asked everyone to comply with epidemiological regulations.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

This is why 80 percent of ventilator-bound patients die

Bácsi Éva

Hungarian Diplomatic Academy Offers Unique Corporate Diplomacy Programme

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary Registers 272 Coronavirus Fatalities and 2,837 New Infections

Kurucz Judit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *