Viktor Orbán reasoned for a ceasefire on Kossuth Radio

If Sweden and Finland expect Hungary to be fair and contribute to their NATO membership, then these countries should not spread lies about Hungary – Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Kossuth Rádió Good morning, Hungary! show.

The prime minister emphasized that the government has asked the Parliament to support the membership of the two countries, but some of the factions in the government are “not very enthusiastic”. Among other things, it is because these states are spreading obvious lies about our democracy and the rule of law we have – he indicated.

Viktor Orbán also said that Turkey’s concern is that, in their opinion, there are terrorist organizations operating in Sweden that work against Turkey. They are also our allies, we have to hear their voices – said the Prime Minister about Turkey’s reservations.

The war in Ukraine cannot be won “according to all sane calculations”, which is why there is a need for a cease-fire as soon as possible – Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stressed to Radio Kossuth Good morning, Hungary! in an interview on Friday morning.

He added that after that, the peace negotiations can be started, at the end of which it will be clear what kind of peace will be born.

Viktor Orbán called the resolution urging peace in Ukraine adopted by the UN General Assembly on Thursday a “pro-peace text”, noting that this is the majority position in the world regarding the war in Ukraine.

Hungary paid HUF 4,000 billion more for the same amount of energy last year as a result of rising energy prices due to sanctions than a year earlier; there would be a place for this money, but as a result of a bad decision in Brussels, this amount will be “taken out of the Hungarians’ pockets”, Viktor Orbán said, “we will pay the price for the bad decision on sanctions.”

Viktor Orbán emphasized: the pace of price increases will slow down in March, and inflation will already be in the single digits in December.

He said that the government has taken the measures – twenty decisions – that can and should be taken against inflation.

“So, although the body is still sick and has a fever, it has already received the injection. (…) It just takes a little time, as in the case of diseases in general, for the medicine to start working”

– he said.

MTI