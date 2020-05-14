Five patients die, 3,341 registered cases

Five patients have died in the past 24 hours, all of whom had an underlying illness, bringing the total number of deaths to 430, while the number of registered infections rose by 28 to 3,341, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday morning.

Fully 1,102 patients have made a recovery, while the number of active infections has fallen to 1,809. Currently 688 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, 45 of whom are on a ventilator. Altogether 11,053 people are in official home quarantine. Fully 118,500 tests have been carried out.

Budapest has the most registered cases (1,609), followed by Pest County (456) and Fejér County (338). Vas County (14) has the fewest.

