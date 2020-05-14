Coronavirus: UNWTO Head Congratulates PM Orbán

The head of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the UN’s tourism agency, has sent a letter to the Hungarian prime minister, congratulating Viktor Orbán on his managing of the tourism sector’s crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Orbán’s press chief said on Wednesday.

Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said they had been closely monitoring “the incredible work of the Hungarian government during this unprecedented crisis”, Bertalan Havasi said.

Pololikashvili congratulated Orbán on the dedication and efforts with which the prime minister and his government had been supporting the travel and tourism sector in the difficult social and economic situation caused by the pandemic.

MTI