Tourism agency: Bookings slowly restarting

Bookings from domestic and foreign travellers are slowly restarting at Hungarian tourist destinations in the wake of the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, the head of the Hungarian Tourism Agency said.

Some domestic tourists have visited Lake Balaton over the past weekend, but a full-fledged restart of the industry will only be possible when accommodations are allowed to reopen, Zoltán Guller said.

Guller said the government had quickly reacted to the coronavirus epidemic, and had thrown a lifeline to the tourism sector by cutting and altogether scrapping taxes and introducing discount loans.

MTI