NBH Levies HuF 1.4 BN of Financial Market Oversight Fines in 2021

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on NBH Levies HuF 1.4 BN of Financial Market Oversight Fines in 2021

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) levied 1.4 billion forints of fines for violations of compliance and consumer protection rules last year, according to the business daily Világgazdaság.

 

The central bank and financial market watchdog told the paper it levied 347 fines during the year, not including ones related to data provision and cash logistics shortfalls. The biggest fine, of 100 million forints, was levied on F-Hold in the spring, for unlicensed lending. The NBH also fined five private individuals a combined 7.5 million during the year. Fines levied by the NBH last year compared with 2.1 billion forints levied in 2020.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Hungary Signs MoU on Kamaz R+D, Production Bases

Tóháti Zsuzsa

NBH Levies HuF 1.4 BN of Financial Market Oversight Fines in 2021

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Matolcsy Calls for Budget to Be Brought Back to Balanced Path

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *