Another record: inflation in Hungary was 20.1% in September

In September, consumer prices were on average 20.1 percent higher than a year earlier. In the past year, household energy and food prices have risen the most, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) reported on Tuesday.

Consumer prices increased by an average of 4.1 percent in one month.

The consensus of analysts polled by Portfolio indicated 20.0 percent inflation for September.

The overall inflation index rose by 4.5 percentage points, which is equivalent to the August annual index, and the annual core inflation and the harmonized price index calculated using the EU methodology showed an increase of 20.7 percent, which is 1.7 and 2.1 percentage points higher than the previous month, respectively. Inflation calculated for the retired consumer basket was 21.9 percent, an increase of 6.2 percentage points compared to August.

As a result of the amendment to the utility reduction rules effective from August 1, household energy rose in price by 59.2 percent on average in one month and 62.1 percent in one year. Within this, the price of piped gas increased by 121.0 percent, and that of electricity by 28.9 percent. The price of bottled gas increased by 45.0 percent, and that of firewood by 43.8 percent.

Food prices rose by 3.5 percent in September and by 35.2 percent in one year, which is a 4.3 percent faster annual increase than in August. Within this, the most common are bread with 76.2 percent, cheese with 68.0 percent, dairy products and butter and buttercream with 66.3 percent, margarine with 61.2 percent, dry pasta with 60.2 percent, and eggs with 53.7 percent. became more expensive. Meat costs 42.9 percent more than in September last year, and the price of potatoes is 39.0 percent more expensive.

The price of pork rose below average by 22.4 percent, chocolate and cocoa by 19.1 percent, sugar by 10.9 percent, and cooking oil by 5.0 percent.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products rose in price by an average of 13.2%, including alcoholic beverages by 16.5% and tobacco products by 11.1%.

The price of durable consumer goods rose by an average of 14.7 percent, bedroom furniture by 20.1 percent, kitchen furniture by 21.2 percent, new cars by 19.9 percent, and used cars by 16.7 percent, but the price of bicycles also increased by 19.9 percent. while that of audio and video devices only increased by 3.2 percent and that of telephones by 2.9 percent.

The price of vehicle fuels was 5.8 percent higher.

The price of services rose by 8.2 percent, i.e. it slowed down the 24.3 percent inflation of product prices. Tariffs for home repair and maintenance rose by 22.8 percent and household services rose in price by an average of 21.3 percent. Taxis cost 28.5 percent more, long-distance trips 33.4 percent, and telephone and internet services are 0.1 percent cheaper than a year ago.

In one month, within the average increase of 4.1 percent in consumer prices, food prices rose by 3.5 percent, school meals by 13.5, eggs by 9.8, butter and buttercream by 8.3, bread and dairy products both by 7 ,6, milk 5.2, seasonal foods – potatoes, fresh vegetables, fresh domestic and southern fruit – 4.7 percent more, chocolate and cocoa 0.5 percent less. The price of household energy increased by 59.2 percent, as a result of the increase in the price of piped gas and electric energy effective from August 1. Within this, piped gas went up by 121.0 percent, firewood by 32.7 percent, electricity by 28.9 percent, and bottled gas by 14.0 percent.

Personal care items went up by 4.4 percent, and detergents by 3.8 percent. The price of services decreased by an average of 0.1 percent, the 3.2 percent increase in the price of sports and museum tickets, and the 2.7 percent increase in personal care services was offset by the 13.6 percent decrease in the price of holiday services – caused by seasonal effects.

In January-September, consumer prices increased by an average of 11.8 percent for all households, and by 11.9 percent among retired households, compared to the same period of the previous year.

MTI