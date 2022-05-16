Jewish Organization Leader Congratulates Novák on Presidential Inauguration

András Heisler, president of Hungary’s Jewish federation Mazsihisz, congratulated Katalin Novák on her inauguration as Hungary’s new president, in a letter on Sunday.

In his letter published on the organisation’s website, Heisler expressed hope that Novák would be successful in her role as head of state and would strengthen the unity of the nation. Heisler said Novák could count on Mazsihisz as Hungary’s largest Jewish organisation, as well as the country’s Jewish community. He noted that Novák had said in her inaugural address that Hungary was a safe home for the Jewish community. Heisler said joint efforts were needed to ensure that this remained the case. “We must protect our achievements,” he said, offering Mazsihisz’s partnership to the president. The protection of the Jewish or any minority community is a shared issue for every Hungarian citizen irrespective of religion, ethnicity or political views, he said. Heisler wished Novák strength and good health for her time in office.

Novák was inaugurated as head of state on Saturday. She is the sixth president since the 1989/90 change of political system.

