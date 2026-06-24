Very strong UV-B radiation expected today

Very strong UV-B radiation exceeding warning thresholds is expected across almost the entire country on Wednesday, according to HungaroMet Zrt..

According to the forecast, UV-B radiation levels may reach very high values in Western, Central and Southern Transdanubia, Pest County and Budapest, the Northern and Southern Great Plain regions, as well as Northern Hungary.

HungaroMet advises everyone to take extra precautions against sunburn caused by solar radiation and, if possible, avoid sunbathing between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when UV levels are at their strongest.