Architecture graduates showcase diploma projects at Debrecen’s New City Hall Gallery

An exhibition featuring architectural plans and scale models created by 15 recent graduates of the Master’s programme in Architecture at the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen opened on Monday at the New City Hall Gallery in Debrecen. The exhibition will be open to visitors until the end of August.

At the opening ceremony, János Vági, Head of the Department of Architecture at the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen, emphasized that architecture is a public matter and that dialogue with society is essential. For this reason, the department aims to make its activities and students’ work more widely known among the people of Debrecen.

“These connections are extremely important. We want our messages to reach residents, decision-makers, and everyone who uses architecture. This exhibition is one such opportunity, where visitors can view MSc diploma projects. The exhibitors here are now qualified architects,” said János Vági.

István Puskás, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen responsible for cultural affairs, noted that discussions surrounding the city’s built heritage have become an increasingly vibrant part of public life in recent years.

“I reviewed this year’s diploma projects, some of which focus on Debrecen. Looking at them, one immediately starts thinking about how these ideas could be put to use, because they offer genuinely relevant and even feasible architectural solutions, for example for vacant urban plots,” the deputy mayor shared.

István Gábor, Chief Architect of Debrecen, highlighted the significant developments that have taken place in architectural education in the city in recent years. Thanks to these advances, a Central European cultural environment has emerged, and the presentation of the master’s diploma projects reflects its current state.

“Reviewing these works gave me the encouraging feeling that today’s young generation possesses far greater potential than what we have seen over the past decades,” said István Gábor.

The exhibition can be visited at the New City Hall Gallery until the end of the summer.

(unideb.hu)