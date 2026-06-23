Debrecen provides free drinking water and cooling stations during heat alert

During the second-level heat alert, the Municipality of Debrecen is once again helping residents cope with the extreme temperatures by distributing free drinking water and operating cooling mist stations across the city. Between June 22 and June 26, volunteers from the Debrecen Charity Board are handing out water at the intersection of Hatvan Street and Kossuth Square, while cooling and misting devices are available at several locations. The city is also urging residents to stay properly hydrated, with special attention to children and elderly people.

In response to the second-level heat alert, the Municipality of Debrecen is organizing free drinking water distribution in the city centre from June 22 to June 26, on weekdays between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Volunteers from the Debrecen Charity Board are taking part in the initiative, providing drinking water to passers-by at the intersection of Hatvan Street and Kossuth Square, near the Lőrinc Szabó statue.

As prevention is especially important during summer heatwaves, the city is not only distributing water but also operating misting stations at several locations to help reduce the feeling of heat. These cooling devices can be found at Kossuth Square, Kálvin Square, Csapó Street, Tócóskert, Angyalföld Square, and the Water Tower Promenade.

To mitigate the effects of the heat, city experts are also paying increased attention to irrigating Debrecen’s green spaces. Public plants are watered in the early morning or late evening hours, and special care is taken to ensure that automatic irrigation systems operate effectively. Public drinking fountains and decorative fountains remain in operation to help residents cool down.

The Municipality of Debrecen asks residents to pay particular attention to children, elderly people, pregnant women, and those living with cardiovascular diseases. It is especially important not to leave home without water and to remember pets as well by providing them with plenty of fresh drinking water during hot days. Children, elderly people, and animals should never be left in parked vehicles, even for a short period, as temperatures inside a car can rise rapidly to life-threatening levels.

(debrecen.hu)