Tool stolen from Debrecen store – do you recognize these men?

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting an investigation on suspicion of theft.

According to the available information, the men shown in the surveillance footage stole a Milwaukee-branded hydraulic cable crimping tool from a store on István Road in Debrecen at around 2 p.m. on January 30, 2026.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the men or has information related to the crime to come forward. Information can be provided in person at the Debrecen Police Department (4 Budai Ézsaiás Street, Debrecen), by calling +36 52 457 040 at any time of day, through the anonymous witness hotline at +36 80 555 111, or via the free emergency number 112.

All reports will be treated confidentially by the police.