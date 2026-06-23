Debrecen driver caused a crash and drove away without stopping

A man from Debrecen caused a traffic accident early last year and then simply drove away.

According to police, the driver decided to enter an intersection in Debrecen late at night without using his vehicle’s lights, apparently relying on luck.

Luck was not on his side. After failing to give way, his car was struck from the side by another vehicle that was travelling lawfully through the intersection. Following the crash, the 31-year-old driver put his car back in gear and continued driving as if nothing had happened, without even checking whether anyone had been injured.

A short distance from the scene, he stopped the vehicle, got out, and walked away as though he had completed his task.

Police officers in Hajdú-Bihar County quickly identified the man and questioned him on suspicion of failing to provide assistance. The investigation has now been completed, and the case file has been forwarded to the prosecution service with a recommendation to bring charges.