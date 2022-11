A cyclist was hit and killed in Debrecen on Wednesday afternoon, the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters reported on police.hu.

The accident happened in Salakos street. The cyclist – a middle-aged man – was so seriously injured that he died on the spot. The police closed the road section for the duration of the on-site inspection, it is possible to avoid it in the surrounding streets, they added.



debreceninap.hu

pixabay