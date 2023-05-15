Students participating in the English-language courses of the Faculty of Science and Technology were introduced to scientific work

The students of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen participating in the English-language courses were able to hear lectures about the scientific work carried out at the faculty, the possibilities of TDK and the talent management programs of the university at a conference on Friday. The program was organized by the International Student Union (ISU), which brings together foreign students, writes unideb.hu.



About eight hundred of the 2,800 students of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen participated in the English-language courses of the Faculty of Science and Technology. The foreign students came from more than 50 countries. The international scientific conference on Friday was organized for them by the International Student Union so that they could get to know the faculty’s research and scientific work in detail.

At our university, education is based on high-quality research work. Academic work is an expectation not only of the lecturers but also of the students. Students must be involved in the activities of one of our research groups at the latest when preparing their diploma thesis. However, they have the opportunity to do this much earlier, since after the first semester we offer students the to participate in scientific work

– explained Ferenc Kun, dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology of DE, at the opening of the event.

The professor added: the students are becoming more and more actively involved in research, which is also indicated by the fact that around fifty students of the faculty participated in this year’s National Scientific Student Conference, including five foreigners. One of the foreign careers won second place.

At Friday’s scientific program, foreign students participating in the Faculty of Science and Technology research shared their own experiences. In basic and applied research, the faculty’s extremely strong corporate relations system plays a prominent role. One of TTK’s dual partners, Vitesco Technologies employee Noémi Németh, also gave a presentation at the event. The HR expert gave the students practical advice on how to succeed in a job interview, among other things.

The organizers hope that thanks to the scientific program organized for the second time this year, even more, foreign students will be involved in the Faculty of Science and Technology’s internationally recognized research in the future.