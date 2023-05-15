The men’s basketball and women’s futsal players of the University of Debrecen won an important victory

The footballers and handball players successfully said goodbye to the domestic audience. The American football team returned home with points, writes unideb.hu.



Basketball

In a hard-fought match, the DEAC basketball team won by nine points, 88-79, over Sopron in the fourth match between the two teams, thus ending the duel with a total of 3-1. The team of the University of Debrecen will be able to play for fifth place against Szolnok Olajbányász.

We started the game very badly, deconcentrated, we said that Sopron would not step onto the floor with their hands raised. In the second half, we were in better control, and then we made the final game exciting for ourselves. We are thus competing with Szolnok for fifth place, where we also want to win the duel, and the young people can play a more serious role in this stage of the championship. I congratulate the guys, I wish Sopron good luck in the future

– concluded head coach Andjelko Mandics.

Futsal

The women’s futsal players of DEAC started their championship final against TFSE in DESOK on Sunday afternoon. In the semi-finals of the Hungarian Cup, we already met the capital city, then we advanced with penalties. History repeated itself today, as regular time and overtime ended in a 2-2 draw, so this time the match was decided after six rounds in favor of DEAC. The three-win streak continues next Sunday at the home of TFSE.

Football

Hatvan visited the Dóczy Street Sports Campus on Sunday afternoon for the NB III. In the penultimate, 37th round of the Eastern group. DEAC won the match 1-0 with the goal scored by substitute Iván Jankelic in the 53rd minute.

Handball

DEAC’s men’s handball players played for the last time this season in DESOK on Saturday night, the opponent was Veszprém, which, according to head coach Norbert Mándi, is considered the fastest team in the second division. This was confirmed, but our team played very organized handball and finally won 31-28.

American Football

The DEAC American football team won its first victory in the Division I championship. Our team won 14-0 against the Football Armory Cowbells II in Budapest, at the Tichy Lajos Sportcentrum.

Rugby

The rugby team of the University of Debrecen won the 2022/2023 second division 15-a-side championship, so it has a chance to start the next season in the highest division. For this, he must win the playoff to be held on May 20 against Kecskemét. The two teams will play the match at the Kincsem Park-Budapest Rugby Center.