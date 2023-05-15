The first stork chick has hatched in Hajdú-Bihar county

The first nest of storks has hatched in one of the many nests in Nádudvar, Időkép reported based on the observation of an enthusiastic local bird fan, Anna Mária Czibere.

The woman from Rádudvar prepares a stork inventory every year, in which she documents the inhabited stork nests in the small town along with the number of hatchlings.

White storks reach sexual maturity at the age of 3-5 years. Pairs come together for a breeding season and the male chooses the eggs. The nest, approximately 1 meter in diameter, is built from branches and lined with hay, straw, and feathers; during the breeding season, a separate internal breeding nest is made of softer materials. The males are the first to return from the wintering grounds and they also start the renovation of the nests. However, they can only wait for their partner to return for a certain period of time, because if the hens are not able to lay their eggs by the end of April, then their chicks will start their migration journey at the end of August with a significantly lower chance and will be less developed. If the pair of stork chicks does not arrive in time, then they look for a new partner. If they do not find a mate in time, they will no longer raise nestlings that year.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: illustration.