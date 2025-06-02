Large-scale road renovations continue in Debrecen

As part of the D2030 program, the City of Debrecen is continuing its large-scale road renovation initiative this year, building on the efforts started in previous years. The primary goal of these works is to replace aging and damaged asphalt surfaces and to carry out necessary localized structural repairs to improve the quality and safety of transportation in the city.

Under this program, Phase I of the large-scale renovation of Zöld Street has begun. The works affect the section between Zöld Street Nos. 19–20 and Kurta Street. The construction started with the installation of temporary traffic control equipment, as well as preparatory works and local inspections. A press conference about the start of the works was held on May 30, 2025, by István Bognár, the local municipal representative.

István Bognár stated that Debrecen is a city where construction equipment does not sit idle and collect dust. Road and busy intersection developments are currently ongoing in several parts of the city. He added that the large-scale renovation starting on Zöld Street is necessary, and the residents unanimously agreed that the road was in need of renewal.

During the project, the worn surface layer will be milled off and replaced with a new asphalt wearing course. In parallel, the contractor will level the existing utility fittings, replace the curbs on both sides, and carry out localized binder layer replacements where necessary.

The renovation covers a 140-meter section, with a total cost of HUF 69,000,000 gross. Weather permitting, the works are expected to be completed by July 16, 2025, but the contractor will make every effort to finish Phase I as soon as possible.

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in place on the affected section during the renovation period. Drivers are asked to follow the temporary traffic signs instead of relying on habitual routes to avoid congestion and ensure safe travel.

