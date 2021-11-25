Science was celebrated at the Faculty of Health

A conference was organized by the Faculty of Health in connection with the celebration of Science with the participation of health, social, church, IT and pedagogical professionals. Attention was also drawn to the responsibility of the helping profession and the social challenges of Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg county.

One of the most important tasks of the conference is for all lecturers and researchers to show that they are important participants in the establishment and sustainability of Hungarian science in Hungary. With the lectures we can prove that our knowledge and research can show what the lives of the people living in the region are like, what are the social processes from the point of view of the researchers with special competence. With this knowledge, it is possible to act more decisively, and research can provide a basis for conscious decisions, everyone can contribute to the creation of a scientific result through their own segment. I hope that the leaders of the county assembly can also benefit from the conference, so the faculty will be able to join many important applications in the future.

– emphasized Marianna Móré, dean of the Faculty of Health at the University of Debrecen.

Oszkár Seszták, the chairman of the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Assembly, said that the county government is counting on the research work of the Faculty of Health and would like to provide an opportunity for cooperation with the EC institutions and the faculty.

“It is sad to find that the general public believes more in the views expressed on the community platform than in the scientific facts, so everyone should be encouraged to promote the power and importance of science as widely as possible.”

– she said.

In her plenary presentation, Anita Rusinné Fedor Anita, Deputy General and Scientific Dean of the Faculty of Health of the University of Debrecen, presented the research that shed light on the social problems of the region and emphasized that it is the duty of helping professionals to create opportunities and take responsibility.

The profession started mapping the endowments of the county a few years ago, drawing attention to the social shortcomings in order to help the development of disadvantaged groups in the region. The studies dealt with specific target groups in 56 settlements in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg county. During the survey using the probabilistic sampling procedure, we looked for possible solutions and prepared a document that, in addition to analyzing the situation in the county, contains suggestions for action to identify the problems.

– said the deputy dean, who also took part in the research.

At the international interdisciplinary conference “Science: a compass for a livable future”, participants were able to give presentations on the changes needed in the health promotion of pregnant mothers and infant care, and gave presentations in the health sciences, social sciences and interdisciplinary sections. These included the harmful effects of smoking on the environment, the dangers of ambulance work, the physical and mental challenges facing health workers during the Covid 19 epidemic, and the health behaviors of people with disabilities who engage in regular sporting activities.

hirek.unideb.hu

Picture: illusztration.