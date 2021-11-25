The Institute of English and American Studies of the Faculty of Humanities advertise an online mentoring program

In the autumn semester, the Writing Center, an online mentoring program of the Institute of English and American Studies of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen, was announced for the third time.



The aim of the program implemented from the application source is to reduce drop-out rates, to support talented Hungarian and foreign students who may still have language problems, and to improve the quality of higher education in general.

There are now 12 students in the program taking tutoring assignments, they have been selected based on their application materials, and they have also received special training. Several of them have already taken part in the work of the previous semesters, helping two or three of their peers to study, mainly by checking essays and submissions, as well as preparing for the EYE, the basic language exam.

The entire program takes place online, with the help of the e-learning system.

We consider it a professional success that we were able to start the program this semester as well, – Zsuzsanna Lénárt-Muszka told the portal hirek.unideb.hu. The instructor at the English and American Studies emphasized that mentoring benefits all parties, as tutors gain valuable work experience through the Writing Center, mentored students receive special attention, and instructors also receive better quality written work.

Among the mentors, students of the institute from abroad came to the University of Debrecen from Tunisia, Albania and Morocco.

The Writing Center is still waiting for applications from English students who want to get involved in the work, as the program will continue into the spring semester and end at the end of the school year.

The IEAS Writing Center is being implemented within the framework of the EFOP-3.4.3-16-2016-00021 tender entitled “Development of the University of Debrecen in order to jointly improve the quality and accessibility of higher education”.

hirek.unideb.hu